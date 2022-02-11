The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now basically a Note thanks to a built-in stylus

Last year, Samsung Note users were surprised to find out there wouldn’t be a new version of their favorite smartphone.

Now, we know why.

Samsung has unveiled details on the Galaxy S22 lineup, and the top-of-the-line S22 Ultra now looks and feels like a Note smartphone, complete with a built-in stylus. Samsung calls it an S-Pen.

This means that Samsung customers no longer need to choose between the productivity powerhouse of the Note or the cutting-edge features of the Ultra. They’ve effectively been merged into one phone.

The S22 Ultra has 8K video, 100 times zoom and a 108-megapixel camera. There are four lenses on the back along with a fifth that helps with laser focus.

Samsung says it has improved the nighttime photography and video on the phones, which I’m eager to test. In my initial snapshots taken on a Samsung provided review unit, low light images do seem better.

Some pics fresh off the Samsung Galaxy #S22Ultra



These are looking really good for being so dark outside pic.twitter.com/hcwnAL01nv — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) February 10, 2022

I’ll continue to test this area.

Another big improvement is in battery life. Apparently, the phone can now get over a day’s worth of use on one charge. I’ll be curious to see if that’s the case, although at this point I’m so used to charging my phone each night anyway, that’s not that big of a deal.

Although in situations where you are using your phone a lot, it would be nice to know that the battery won’t die halfway through the day.

There are three sizes to choose from: The S22 with a 6.1-inch screen, the S22+ with a 6.6-inch screen and the S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch screen. The edges on the S22 and S22+ are squared off, which is my preference, as opposed to the rounded edges of the Ultra.

Prices start at $800 for the smaller phones, although you don’t get the most RAM, stylus, or the best camera setup with these.

To get Samsung’s absolute best smartphone features for 2022, you’ll have to spring for the Ultra starting at $1200 for a 128-gigabyte, 8GB RAM model. However, you might want to spend a bit more to jump to the 256 GB configuration, which comes with 12GB of RAM.

The S22 Ultra come in graphite, forest green, white and burgundy and are available for pre-order now and ship February 25.