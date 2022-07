There’s no easy way around it. Gas is expensive right now. But, if you’re willing to put in a little bit of work, you can save on every gallon with these apps and loyalty programs. We talked to Kimberly Palmer of NerdWallet for her take on the pros and cons of each.

Mentioned:

76 Mobile App

Shell App

Exxon Mobil Rewards+

Gas Buddy

Gas Guru

Waze

iExit

Upside App