This AI-powered Santa can deliver a personalized video message to your friends or family and it looks totally real

Can’t sit on Santa’s lap this year?

A free, personalized video greeting from an AI-powered Santa might be the next best thing!

A company called Synthesia has created an AI Santa that can say whatever you want. Well, within reason. The company says “political, sexual, offensive or criminal content will not be approved.”

To get it, just choose a background for Santa, type in your message, enter your email address and soon, you’ll have a custom video you can send to family and friends or share on social media.

The video can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours to arrive, especially as more people discover this holiday surprise.

As for the video? It’s pretty convincing! The fact that Santa can say such a personalized greeting and no one actually had to record your words is pretty amazing.

The promotion is meant to show off the text-to-AI capabilities of Synthesia, which helps companies create realistic looking, personalized videos without the need for us human types.

Hit up the link below to get yours!

https://www.synthesia.io/santa

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram and listen to the Rich on Tech Podcast, which is filled with the tech information you should know plus answers to the questions you send Rich!