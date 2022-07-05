If you have an Android phone but still want to be able to detect nearby AirTag devices, there’s now an app for that.

Researchers say an app called AirGuard does a better job at alerting Android users about the presence of AirTags than even Apple’s own solution.

AirTag is a tiny tracker that works with Apple devices to keep tabs on where things are, like luggage or keys.

There have been numerous reports of people abusing the technology, often using it to stalk victims or steal cars.

The AirGuard app is free in Google Play and provides continuous scanning for various Bluetooth trackers. Apple’s Android app is called Tracker Detect and only does manual scans.

However, AirGuard does require numerous security permissions to constantly run in the background on your phone, so users will have to weigh the benefits versus the potential downsides.