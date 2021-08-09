Simulated moon missions are just par for the course at Space Camp

Between Bezos and Branson, there’s been a lot of interest in space lately. But at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, there’s been talk of the final frontier for nearly 40 years now.

Every summer, teens from around the world come to camp to be inspired, build teamwork and most importantly, discuss all things space.

Thousand Oaks teenager Daniel Kahn talks about his experience launching rockets and doing simulated missions in a weeklong experience he’ll never forget.

