I tried the high-tech strength workout machine loved by celebs including LeBron James and Serena Williams and now I want one

There are lots of high-tech cardio machines out there – Peloton, Hydrow, Echelon – but a startup named Tonal is making a machine that gives you a high-tech strength workout thanks to digital weights.

To check it out, I went to a house straight out of (multi?) Million Dollar Listing in Beverly Hills that Tonal set up as a temporary way for folks to see the machine in action.

Tonal attaches to your wall and has a screen plus arms that adjust in three different directions, so you can get a full body workout involving your upper body, lower body, and core.

You start out with a strength assessment, then Tonal uses artificial intelligence to customize your on-screen workouts. Think Peloton class but as you progress through, the AI adjusts the weight and intensity of the exercise based on real time feedback from your performance.

It’s all made possible by digital weight – Tonal has some heavy-duty adjustable magnets inside which provide resistance from 0 to 200 pounds.

Tonal Coach Brendon Ayanbadejo

I tried a few exercises using adjustable weights and it’s remarkable. I love the idea that the machine is “seeing” how I’m doing and adjusting accordingly. It feels like having the smarts of a real-life trainer guiding you along.

The downside: there’s no one to help you with your form, although the machine did notice the fact that I wasn’t exactly doing an exercise properly and did offer some guidance on how to correct that.

“All the other brands are using old fashioned dumbbells and barbells and metal weights… the technology in Tonal, which is digital weight allows us to be more intelligent and deliver a more personalized experience for you,” explained Chris Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer at Tonal.

Chris Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer at Tonal

It all feels like what the future of home strength workouts would be like – a smart machine that’s ready when you are. The biggest downside is the price. Tonal is about $3,000 for the machine, then another $500 for the accessories, installation costs and a recurring fee of $49 a month for membership.

Depending on how much you pay for a gym membership, that may or may not be worth it. If you have a pricey gym membership, you’re getting much more out of it than an at home strength workout. If you have an inexpensive gym membership, these costs probably seem exorbitant.

Still, Tonal is on to something, and has a laundry list of all-star investors including Amazon, LeBron James and Serena Williams.

It’s easy to see why they love it, but the real challenge will be getting the price to a place where it doesn’t feel so heavy for the average person to lift.