Tech Smart: Here are two fast and easy ways to scan your old slides

Chances are, you or someone in your family has some old slides laying around. Wouldn’t it be nice to have them in a digital format that you could share over email or display on your TV screen?

I enlisted the help of my father in law to test two different DIY ways to scan them in. One is a $140 digital scanner while the other is a free app called SlideScan.

The app is unique in that all you need to scan your slides is your iPhone or Android. It works really well, but we found that the process is more time consuming and the final results could be hit or miss. But for a fast and easy way to scan with no additional equipment, it works.

As for the digital scanner, it is more expensive since it requires you to purchase the equipment (the model we tested is $140), but the final results speak for themselves. The scanner is fast and efficient and you don’t have to waste any time on rescans as you might with the app if they don’t come out as well as you thought.

No matter which method you use, it’s really fun to see your old slides come to life in a brand new digital format that makes viewing and sharing much more fun.

