Verizon is giving a free Starbucks drink to customers, here’s how to get it

If you’re a Verizon customer, you can get a free Starbucks drink!

Verizon has a new promo that will give users 150 Starbucks Rewards Stars, which is enough for a free drink (or technically a free hot breakfast item).

As first spotted by Droid Life, all you have to do is download and open the My Verizon App on your phone, then tap the tab at the bottom for Verizon Up, the company’s new rewards program.

If you’re not yet signed up, you can sign up instantly and it’s free.

Next, look for the banner that says “Get a Free Summer Drink” and tap it.

Tap the “Claim” button on the next screen.

Finally, hit “Use Now” and you’ll be transferred to your Starbucks App, and you should see a screen saying the redemption was a success.

From here, it says it could take 24 hours to see your stars, however, I just refreshed my Starbucks app and the 150 stars were available instantly!

Keep in mind this promotion expires on July 2, so you need to take advantage of it by then. However, once you get the stars in your Starbucks account you have six months to redeem them for your free drink.

Of course, something tells me they won’t last that long when you’ve got a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino on the menu.