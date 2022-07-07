If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam.

The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers who are still on Verizon’s 3G network.

Verizon is planning to shut down their 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer make or receive calls.

According to this support page, Verizon will automatically activate sent devices after 30 days. If a customer doesn’t want to get a new phone, they can call customer support and ask to “decline the free phone for CDMA Sunset.”

The replacement phones Verizon is sending are basic flip style devices, including the 4G LTE Orbic Journey V, TCL FLIP Pro or Nokia 2720 V Flip phone. Contract and plan pricing will be staying the same.

AT&T shut down its 3G network in February, Sprint’s 3G network was retired in March and T-Mobile plans to retire their 3G network this month.