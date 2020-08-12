Working from home? These inexpensive gadgets can help

For many of us, going back to work in the office just isn’t an option right now. That means building out a more comfortable – and productive – home office. Here are some gadgets that can help.

Flexible Phone Mount, $20

If you’re using your phone for video calls all day or recording distance learning videos, a flexible phone mount can be a lifesaver. It clips to your desk with an adjustable mount and holds your phone in a variety of positions. This leaves your hands free for demos, typing, and more. There are many models to choose from, here is the exact one I purchased many years ago but you can just search Amazon for “gooseneck phone mount” and purchase the one that speaks to you.

ZTE ZMax Connect mobile hotspot, $90

A mobile hotspot offers a good backup connection if your WiFi goes down or if you’re working out of the back of an RV. But often, hotspots are tied to a pricey monthly cell phone plan. Not the brand new ZTE ZMax Connect! It’s unlocked, which means all you have to do is pop in a SIM card from a carrier of your choice. Even prepaid!

It works with most GSM plans, which means AT&T, T-Mobile, and all of the various carriers that run on their networks. The device is being sold at CircuitCity.com (yeah, I didn’t realize that was a thing again either!) and it comes with 3 gigabytes of free data from Gen Mobile. You can connect up to 10 WiFi devices at once and the battery lasts 10 hours.

IOGEAR GearPower USB-C Charger, $35

Charge your gadgets faster with the power of USB-C. The IOGEAR GearPower Smart USB-C 60W GaN Charger (say that three times fast!) offers 60 watts of charging. This means the same little charging plug can handle your phone, tablet and laptop! (Not at the same time, though) In many cases, it can charge up to 3 times faster than the plug that came with your phone. You will have to provide your own USB-C charging cable – this is just the part that plugs into the wall.

Eyebloc Nanobloc Universal Webcam Covers, $9

We’ve all heard the horror stories: someone’s working from home and forgets that they are on a video chat. Next thing you know, someone catches you or someone in your household off guard. Don’t let this happen to you! This tiny webcam covers stick over the camera on your phone, tablet or computer. They feature fun designs and use nano suction so they don’t leave behind any residue and you can stick and unstick them over and over.

Just be careful with them: Apple doesn’t recommend webcam covers for their laptops since, in some cases, they can damage the screen when you close it. Also, many webcams have a status light that lets you know when the video is on.

