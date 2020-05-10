Staying on top of your fitness goals has never been easier thanks to this $25 activity tracker

Wyze first made headlines with its $20 security camera. Back when I reviewed it in 2017, viewers couldn’t believe it could be so cheap. Needless to say, they’ve sold lots of them.

Since then, the company has expanded to a variety of smart home products. I recently took a look at two of their latest: a connected scale and an activity tracker, both under $25.

Wyze Scale

The Wyze Scale has a premium looking glass design. It’s super easy to set up, just download the app and pair with your phone.

Unlike many other digital scales, there’s no need to tap to activate it. Just step on for an instant reading – weight followed by body fat. If you want more metrics, simply open up the Wyze app (the same one that controls their security camera) and see things like muscle mass, body water, bone mass, metabolic age and more. It’s quite impressive.

The app also lets you track trends, like weight gain or loss and there is the ability to send info to third party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit. Wyze’s website says Fitbit and Samsung integration is coming soon.

I’m super impressed with how fast and easy this scale is. You can even use it with up to 8 people and the scale automatically recognizes who’s who.

Before I knew the price, I figured it was at least $60. When I found it it’s just $20, the Wyze Scale is a no brainer if you’re interested in tracking body metrics.

Wyze Band

Wyze Band is a simple activity tracker with Alexa built-in. This is an inexpensive way to track your activity and sleep. It’s small but not necessarily stylish. You’re getting it because it comes with an unheard-of price tag of just $25.

Additionally, the battery lasts a long time – up to 10 days between charges.

The basics are covered, like phone notifications, steps, and sleep tracking. There’s run functionality, but no onboard GPS. You can also see the weather, your heart rate, and control smart home devices using Alexa as long as your phone is nearby.

To ask Alexa a question, you must press and hold a virtual on-screen button for a second or two before she responds. There is no “Alexa” keyword. Additionally, responses are given on-screen, not verbally.

At $25, the Wyze band is an incredible value. It is a great buy for someone who is primarily interested in hitting their daily step goal. If you’re into running or more types of fitness, you would probably be better served with a Fitbit or Apple Watch. Of course, those will cost you way more.

I’d compare the Wyze Band to the Fitbit Inspire HR, which shares many similar features, but it’s about three times the price.

Additionally, there is one quirk I didn’t like at all when using the Wyze app on an Android phone. There is a constant notification that the Wyze app is running in the background. I’m not sure if that is a bug or powering essential band functionality, but it seems unnecessary.

