You can now use a TikTok video resume to apply for jobs at dozens of companies including Target and Chipotle

An amazing TikTok video can now translate into a paying job!

TikTok is testing a new feature called TikTok Resumes that lets users apply for jobs using a video resume uploaded to the social media platform.

The pilot program is available in the U.S. and videos must be tagged with the hashtag #TikTokResumes to apply.

There are about three dozen companies participating in the recruiting process including Target, Chipotle, Abercrombie and Great Clips.

Jobs include everything from a Corporate Communications Manager at Abercrombie to a Growth Analytics Manager at the salad shop sweetgreen. There are also various entry level roles with no experience necessary.

Applications are due by July 31, 2021.

