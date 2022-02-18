You could save big on an Amazon Prime membership using these hacks

It now costs more to have an Amazon Prime membership.

The service is now a (prime number) $139 a year, which is up $20.

That gets you fast, free shipping and other perks, but you might be thinking, “Could I live without this?”

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and cool stuff.

“I think a lot of people are probably upset over the price increase… because Amazon announced it when they also said we’re still making a profit and we’ve done really well over this pandemic,” said Chandra Steele, a features writer at PCMag.com.

Amazon made $14 billion dollars in the last quarter in profit alone. Besides free shipping, members also get streaming movies, TV shows and music, along with unlimited photo storage, Kindle books and more.

Here’s how Amazon explains the prime bump:

With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs, Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S., with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2018. For new Prime members, the price change will go into effect on February 18, 2022, and for current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal. Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results, February 03, 2022

So, how to save?

If you’re paying monthly, consider switching to one yearly payment. That will save you over $40 a year under the new prices.

College students and those on government assistance programs including Medicaid and EBT can get prime for 50% off.

“When you have that… you can pay what was 59 dollars a year… which will go up to 69 dollars a year,” explained Steele.

There’s also a $60 Unlimited Metro by T-Mobile plan that includes Amazon Prime. You will really see some savings if you subscribe to 4 lines, which is just $120, taxes included.

“People might be willing to pay more but i think certainly there are going to be people that already had their reservations about Amazon and might cancel at this point,” said Steele.

Some simple math can help you figure out if Prime is worth it.

Go to your Orders page and select 2021 to see how many orders you place. Now, divide your membership fee by this number to get an idea of your cost per order.

For example, I placed 235 orders in 2021. $139 (new Prime price) divided by 235 equals .59 cents for shipping each order. That doesn’t include other perks I use including the one or two Prime movies I watched last year and unlimited photo storage I take advantage of as a second backup.

If you do decide to cancel, you can still buy from Amazon, they offer free shipping on various items with an order over $25.

One strategy is to just add items you want to your cart and once you hit the $25 minimum, place the order.

If you’re close, a website like Amazon Filler Item Finder can help you identify inexpensive items to add to your cart to get to $25.

Just keep in mind that this process won’t be as speedy as Prime.

There is one more way to potentially save on an Amazon Prime membership and that’s to share your membership. Amazon lets you share your membership with other folks in your household for free. This can be up to one other adult and several children.

Amazon doesn’t specify if these household members need to live under the same roof, so you could potentially split the cost with a roommate or a child that’s living away from home for a bit. You each get your own logins.

“I think the more and more it goes up the more people that are going to question their dependence on Amazon,” concluded Steele.