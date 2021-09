Teen brothers Sebastian and Brandon Martinez joined us live to share how they are giving back to kids with their company Are You Kidding Socks.

September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and they have partenered with several organizations to raise money. To shop the collection, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 16, 2021.