Youth mental health advocate Ross Szabo says what the surgeon general has called a “mental health crisis” among children and teens should be addressed with training and resources in the classroom.

Szabo is an author and founder of the Wellness Institute at UCLA’s Geffen Academy.

This July, he is leading a training program specifically for teachers called ‘Using Your Story in the Classroom,’ at the Wellness Institute. The program will include both in-person and virtual options.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 10, 2022.