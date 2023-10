KTLA 5’s Olivia De Bortoli previews the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Secrets of the Sewer exhibit at Discovery Cube Los Angeles.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 23 to Feb. 19, 2024. For tickets and more information, you can visit DiscoveryCube.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 23, 2023.