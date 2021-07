Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of eMed, a digital telehealth company, and former president of The American Medical Association, joined us live to discuss the mandate for employees in Los Angeles to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly. eMed is providing quick and easy at-home testing kits with results in 20-minutes.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 30, 2021.