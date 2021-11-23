Thanksgiving 400 years later with the Fernandeño Tataviam people

Gayle Anderson is live in Encino, where we continue our month-long series of NOVEMBER IS NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH reports spotlighting the 400TH anniversary of Thanksgiving & Rethinking Thanksgiving with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and their Tribal President Rudy Ortega, Jr.; his tribe’s history, his perspective of this – the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving and what Thanksgiving means to him and his people.

400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving / Rethinking Thanksgiving

Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

Tribal Administration

1019 Second Street

San Fernando, CA 91340

818 837 0794

E-mail: administration@tataviam-nsn.us

tataviam-nsn.us

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 23, 2021.