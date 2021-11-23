Thanksgiving 400 years later with the Fernandeño Tataviam people

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Gayle Anderson is live in Encino, where we continue our month-long series of NOVEMBER IS NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH reports spotlighting the 400TH anniversary of Thanksgiving & Rethinking Thanksgiving with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and their Tribal President Rudy Ortega, Jr.; his tribe’s history, his perspective of this – the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving and what Thanksgiving means to him and his people.  

400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving / Rethinking Thanksgiving
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Tribal Administration
1019 Second Street
San Fernando, CA 91340
818 837 0794
E-mail: administration@tataviam-nsn.us
tataviam-nsn.us

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 23, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News