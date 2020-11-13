Thanksgiving gift ideas to show your love and gratitude with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us for our “Giving Thanks” segment with top picks for thanking friends and family for Thanksgiving. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

Baker’s Bacon, a premium bacon is made from sustainably and humanely-raised, vegetarian-fed, antibiotic-free heritage breed pork.

It’s available as subscription boxes ($95, frequency options varies), gift boxes ($42) or a la carte.

No holiday is complete without a signature Pecan or Apple pie. Magnolia Bakery’s nationwide pie shipping, available now through November 24 for shipping across the US via Goldbelly.

From dinner plates to dinner wines, Campo Viejo Wines and decor delivery service Social Studies have come together to launch a limited edition Friendsgiving offering through Nov 30. For every set that is rented hosts receive 20% off a bundle of 3 or more bottles of Campo Viejo The Red Blend.

Give them a head start on their holiday decorating and DIY activities by giving them festive wreaths and or a gingerbread house from Michaels.

Put together the ultimate charcuterie board from the cheese board and accessories to all the gourmet foods at World Market.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 13, 2020.