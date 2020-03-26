The 2020 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Virtual Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour is a little different this year. Because of the coronavirus restrictions, there are no in-person visits this year. The entire tour of more than 40 California Native Plant Gardens is online! This unique Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th journey will take you through the Los Angeles region’s most beautiful and inspiring landscapes. You will learn about native plants, garden design, and wildlife habitat. Also, this is a chance to share with the community in this isolated time. The virtual garden tour will be open to all.

The foundation is leaving the option to buy tickets on the tour’s Eventbrite page. It’s deeply grateful for those who can help support this community effort. If you have already purchased tickets and would like a refund due to changes in the tour, please contact the foundation through Eventbrite, or send an e-mail to info@theodorepayne.org to request your refund. Donations are appreciated since the foundation is a nonprofit organization.

2020 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Virtual Tour

- Saturday, March 28, 10am to 5pm

- Sunday, March 29, 10am to 5pm

Also, the Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Nursery is open for business for flowers, plants, seeds & more. Place phone orders in advance. You may pick up your orders Thursday, Friday, & Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley, CA 91352

(818) 768-1802

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at (323)460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com