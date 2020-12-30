The 2021 Rose Parade Reimagined – part three

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to continue our preview of the January 1st, New Year’s Day two hour special that’s replacing the Covid-19 pandemic canceled Tournament of Roses Parade. It’s the Rose Parade Reimagined! It’s The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda. The reimagined New Year’s Day celebration features musical entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, marching band performances, special Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians, and spectacular floats from past years as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a float. Last Thursday, we provided a sneak peek of some of the elements of the broadcast.

Since this would have been decorating week for the 2021 Rose Parade, we will spotlight the float builders and the floats included in the two-hour reimagined Rose Parade special as well as information about the special behind-the-scenes look at the Rose Parade.

Today, we spotlight the award-winning work of Fiesta Parade Floats, responsible for creating the special Donate Life floral structure that can be seen on the lawn of the Wrigley Mansion in Pasadena, home of the Tournament of Roses Association as well as the six Rose Parade organizations that are known as the “self-builders”; all are Rose Parade award winners. They are Cal Poly, La Canada Flintridge, Downey, Burbank, South Pasadena, & Sierra Madre.

For more information about Donate Life, visit their website.

For more information about the Rose Parade Reimagined, visit their website

Here’s what scheduled for Friday, January 1st, 2021: Happy New Year!

January 1st, 2021 @ 7a.m. – 8:00a.m.

Rose Parade Uncovered

Executive Producers:

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh & Bryan Hileman

Hosted by Dayna Devon

The First Parade; The First Lady of Float Building; Pasadena’s Hidden Past; The Huntington; Goodyear; the Rose Parade & Pop Culture; SoCal Honda; Stella Rose – A Family’s Success Story; Cars of the Rose Parade; The Mission Inn; Vin Scully – An American Legend; and Medieval Times.

Friday, January 1st, 2021 @ 8a.m. – 10a.m.

A Reimagined New Year Celebration

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda

Friday, January 1st, 2021 @ 10am

Rose Parade Classic: The 131st Tournament of Roses Parade. Hosts Leeza Gibbons & Mark Steines. “The Power of Hope.”

Friday, January 1st, 2021 @ Noon

Rose Parade Classic: The 110th Tournament of Parade. Hosts Bob Eubanks & Stephanie Edwards. “Echoes of the Century.”

Friday, January 1st, 2021 @ 2pm

Rose Parade Classic: The 125th Tournament of Roses Parade. Hosts: Bob Eubanks & Stephanie Edwards. “Dreams Come True.”

January 1st, 2021 @ 4p.m.

*Rose Parade Uncovered

**Rose Bowl – A Tour of the Granddaddy of Them All; The Battleship Iowa; The Marine Color Guard; Up Close with the Rose Parade’s Official Band; Jeanie Buss – Running a Winning Lakers Organization; and Luc Robitaille – Sports Legend Turned Parade Participant.

**Coping with Change – How the Tournament Copes with 2020; Joshua Tree – A Park on the Brink; Buffalo Soldier – Bravery in the Face of Adversity; Ramona – The Story that Defined a Generation; Reagan Presidential Library; and The Suffrage Movement.

**Float Building – What Does It Take; The Test Drive – Will It Work; The Spirit of the West Rides Again; Knotts at 100; and Temecula: A New Kind of Wine Country.

**Tora Show Preview; Mark & Leeza Learn the Ropes; Natural Balance Pet Foods; the Arabian Equestrians; Actor J.R. Martinez; Television Personality, Actor & Designer Carson Kressley.

January 1st, 2021 @ 7p.m

LA Unscripted Rose Parade with Host Dayna Devon.

January 1st, 2020 @ 8p.m.

A Reimagined New Year Celebration (Repeat)

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on December 30, 2020.