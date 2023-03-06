Gayle Anderson explored the 2023 Art of Costume Design in Film at the FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising) Museum.

It’s FIDM’S tradition to showcase the most exciting and intriguing costumes seen in recent movies. This year’s presentation focuses on theatrical and streaming releases from 2022 and explores the craft of costume design and the talented artisans who aid in cinematic storytelling. With something to interest everyone—including fan favorites and a selection of Academy Award® nominees, the public is invited to visit the Downtown Los Angeles location on the bustling Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising campus.

This exhibition is open now through May 6th, 2023.

It is free!

Tuesday through Saturday

10 am to 5 pm

Art of Costume Design in Film

Oscar Nominated Costumes

FIDM Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-5821

fidmmuseum.org

info@FIDMmuseum.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 6, 2023.