Gayle Anderson was in Exposition Park at the California Science Center because October is the 8th anniversary of the arrival of the Space Shuttle Endeavour! Question? Where were you? Tell me at Twitter at ktlagayle.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily prevents Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour visitors, the public can virtually tour inside the historic space craft on the California Science Center website. Take a look!

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.