Gayle Anderson was at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where the museum and The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences are celebrating Pride Month with programming, events, in-gallery conversations, digital content, family workshops, and merchandise offerings during the month of June.

For the first time, the Academy Museum will light the glass dome over the Dolby Family Terrace in the colors of the rainbow pride flag every evening in June.

The Academy Museum hosts drop-in tours: Stories of Pride led by drag artists Pickle, Landon Cider, Vander Von Odd, and Amber Crane every Friday. There is a drop-in workshop for teens with drag queen Pickle, who will discuss the influence of drag culture in media and representation in film.

The museum is partnering with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater for drop-in workshops for families with marionette shows every Saturday in June. Merchandise supporting the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is available in the Academy Museum Store.

By the way, the Academy Museum Store and the Academy have produced a PRIDE collection, including original merchandise featuring artwork created by artist Shanee Benjamin.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is hosting a conversation and book signing with Tre’vell Anderson Friday, June 23rd, 2023, at LGBTQIA+ history and portrayal in cinema. The conversation will explore films, identity, and representation throughout the Academy Museum and film history. Tre’vell Anderson’s book “We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film” is available at the Academy Museum Store.

The complete schedule of the Academy Museum’s June Pride Month events can be found on AcademyMuseum.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 5, 2023.