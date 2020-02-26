The Art of the Brick exhibit preview at the California Science Center

Gayle Anderson was live with a preview of the new exhibition at the California Science Center in downtown Los Angeles.
The Art of the Brick, the world’s largest display of LEGO art. Discover more than one-hundred sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya.
The new exhibition opens Friday, February 28th, 2020.
The Art of the Brick
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90037
323-724-3623
