The Autry Museum of the American West collecting community history

Gayle Anderson was live at the Autry Museum of the American West, which is helping communities across the West identify and preserve items of historical and cultural significance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum has launched its “Collecting Community History: A Regional Collections Initiative of Exploration and Preservation.” It is the first in a series of efforts to support communities in the West collect, catalogue, and preserve moments of history—past and present.

The museum says history is being made NOW. COVID-19 has altered our daily lives in ways that are profound and will shape our behavior, communities, and society for generations to come. Despite being physically apart, communities persist and flourish through creative forms of sharing, from the sharing of oral histories online to family recipes and the creation of masks that both keep us safe while speaking to our individuality, communities, and culture.

The Autry wants the public to share an aspect of their creative practices and ways of staying connected during this time, such as journal entries, recipes, and pictures of face masks during this quarantine. They will be highlighting some of these different objects, images, and experiences on their blog, The Autry Files.

Collecting Community History Initiative: The West During Covid-19

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

