Eric Spillman was live down at Hermosa Beach and he gave us a preview of the annual AVP Pro Series Beach Volleyball Tour and where it will be taking place.

The event is free to the public with a VIP option available for purchase and it is taking place July 7 through July 9 at the Hermosa Beach Pier.

For more information visit AVP.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 7, 2023.