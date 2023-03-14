Gayle Anderson reports how the auto industry is in flux and facing the challenge of a revolutionary shift from fossil-fuel dependence to electrification. But the vast majority of us still drive gas-powered vehicles, and that’s what we buy new, too. So, Autotrader.com has produced its new and updated list of cars on the market that are better than ever – good news for shoppers and good news for the future. These great cars will force the next generation of electrified vehicles to be great, too – not just electrified and efficient but compelling, attractive, and fun to drive.

The Autotrader editorial team examined the new crop of cars available for sale as 2023 models and picked the 11 best for your consideration. This year’s list includes one pure electric (EV) and four hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles (HEVs), joined by six traditional gasoline internal combustion engine (ICE) models. The transitional mix feels suitable for the times.

To review the complete, take a look at the website: Autotrader’s Best New Cars for 2023

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 14, 2023.