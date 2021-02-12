The Beverly Center celebrating Lunar New Year with special events and festivities

America’s Test Kitchen and Cook's County Co-host and Executive Editorial Director of America's Test Kitchen Julia Collin Davison joined us live with Valentine's dinner for 2 recipe ideas. For more information on America's Test Kitchen and their cookbook, The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook you can go to AmericasTestKitchen.com or follow them on Instagram @TestKitchen

For the recipes we featured during the segment, see below.

Chocolate Pots de CrèmeWhy This Recipe Works:Classic pots de crème recipes can be finicky and laborious but deliver a dessert with a satiny texture and intense chocolate flavor. We wanted a user-friendly recipe for two. Since we were making only two custards, we decided that making them on the stovetop would be simpler than using the oven. First, we cooked a simple custard in a small saucepan, then we poured the warm custard over the chocolate. Once the chocolate was melted, we divided the decadent mixture between two ramekins and refrigerated the custards until chilled. Tasters liked bittersweet chocolate for its moderate sweetness, and a little instant espresso powder deepened the chocolate flavor. We prefer pots de crème made with 60 percent cacao bittersweet chocolate (our favorite brands are Ghirardelli and Callebaut). A teaspoon of strong brewed coffee may be substituted for the instant espresso and water. You will need two 5-ounce ramekins for this recipe.