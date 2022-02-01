The Black Hair Experience opening at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

Megan Telles was live in Baldwin Hills with a preview of the new pop-up art exhibit, The Black Hair Experience.
Visit the exhibit’s website for more information and tickets.
These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 1, 2022.
