The Black Hair Experience opening at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

Megan Telles was live in Baldwin Hills with a preview of the new pop-up art exhibit, The Black Hair Experience.

Visit the exhibit’s website for more information and tickets.

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 1, 2022.

