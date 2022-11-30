At just six-years-old Bradley Rofer founded a successful flower business, Bradley’s Beautiful Bouquets. With the profits he earned, Bradley raised more than $3,000 for sick children in the community.

Tragically, Bradley’s bright future was cut short after being struck by a vehicle on his way to school in Sept. 2022, only days shy of his ninth birthday.

Bradley’s parents Aron and Josette founded The Bradley Rofer Foundation to honor the life and legacy of Bradley.

Aron and Josette joined us live to share more about the foundation and their upcoming fundraising event.

For more information visit bradleyrofer.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 30, 2022.