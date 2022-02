Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. but the Mayo Clinic says just five minutes of physical activity per day can make a difference. In recognition of Heart Health month, fitness trainer Alejandra Font of The Camp Transformation Center demonstrate’s the center’s ’90-Second Happy Heart Workout,’ designed to incorporate more activity into the day in short bursts and regardless of location.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 19, 2022.