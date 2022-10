Princess Isis Lang is the founder of USC’s first-ever majorette team, The Cardinal Divas of SC. Princess and four other members joined us live to share their journey and the importance of representation.

The team is raising funds through GoFundMe to help with travel expenses and uniforms. Click here to donate.

You can also support the team by following them on Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2022.