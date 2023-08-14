Gayle Anderson reported live from The Cheech Center for Chicano Art and Culture at the Riverside Art Museum where they are celebrating their one year anniversary with three new exhibitions.

She gave an inside look at what’s new on display from comedian, actor, musician, writer and activist Cheech Marin’s art collection, described as the finest and the largest private collection of Chicano Art in the United States. His collection is so vast, estimated at more than 500 works of art, it cannot be put on display all at once, so there will be periodic updates and exhibition changes.

The Cheech Anniversary

“Cheech Collects”

“Origences/Origins”

“Xican-a.o.x. Body”

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

(951) 684-7111

RiversideArtMuseum.org

Instagram: @TheCheechCenter

Facebook: TheCheechCenter

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 14, 2023.