Megan Telles reports from Downey to give us a preview of the The Circus Vargas Express.

The circus is back and coming to town. The show is sure to provide the family with excitement and thrills with nonstop action and adventure from their world-class performers, including foot jugglers, ring masters, trapeze acts and much more.

Circus Vargas is fun for all ages and gives fans a breathtaking experience aboard their express train.

Tickets are available now on their website. Their tour includes three stops across Southern California, with their opening show kicking off Friday in Downey.

Circus Vargas Downey: April 22 – May 9 Laguna Hills: May 13 – 22 Santa Clarita: May 27 – June 6

To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

