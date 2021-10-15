The Clown Academy is calling you, now through Halloween

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Wendy Burch was live in Los Angeles with a preview of The Clown Academy, happening now through Halloween.

For more information and tickets visit The Clown Academy’s website.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News