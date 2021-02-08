The Cold War relics auction at Julien’s Auctions

Gayle Anderson has a preview of the Saturday, February 13th The Cold War Relics Auction featuring The KGB Espionage Museum Collection. This is the world’s first and most comprehensive auction event offering some of the rarest and most important artifacts from the U.S, Soviet Union and Cuba during the Cold War era ever to be assembled and offered at auction. The history memorabilia event of the season will take place on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com.

At the centerpiece of this special event is the entire collection from the KGB Espionage Museum in New York City. The auction will feature the world’s largest collection of KGB-specific spy equipment and authentic KGB artifacts from the Cold War.

Over 400 lots will be on offer such as clandestine operative cameras, counter-intelligence detectors, morse code machines, airplane radars, voice recorders and official government documents.

This collection of exclusive items will be offered for the first time to the public at auction and was procured by world-renowned historian, collector and museum curator, Julius Urbaitis, who worked as the consultant for the 2019 Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning HBO series, Chernobyl.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on February 8, 2021.