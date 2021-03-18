The connection between sleep and brain health with sleep scientist Dr. Rebecca Robbins

Sleep researcher, author, instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Scientist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Dr. Rebecca Robbins joined us live to talk about a paper that she just published with few colleagues highlighting the connection between sleep and brain health. Dr. Robbins will also give us tips on how to create the perfect sleep sanctuary in your bedroom. For more info on Dr. Robbins, you can go to Rebecca-Robbins.com or follow her on social media @DrRebeccaRobbins. Dr. Robbins is also the sleep expert for the Benjamin Hotel in NYC. For more info, you can go to thebenjamin.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 18, 2021.