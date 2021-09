The D’Amelio family, Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio have a huge social media following. They talk about their popularity and the impact they have had on their many fans. They also talked about their new show on Hulu “The D’Amelio Show.”

Their reality show premieres on Hulu Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 1, 2021.