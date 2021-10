Designer, Entrepreneur and now restaurateur Tyra Myricks joined us to tell us all about Juicy Pizza.

The restaurant is is a collaboration between The Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter, T’yanna Wallace and Tyra, the daughter of Hip-Hop Legend the late Jam Master Jay. Juicy Pizza serves up New York style pizza inspired by infamous New York dishes.

This segment aired on the KLTA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2021.