Last year… I loved the inexpensive OnePlus Nord Buds.

At just $40, they pack great sound and features for the price and they’re still incredible value a year later.

But now, OnePlus has two new models to add to the mix and they’ve both become some of favorite earbuds outside of AirPods.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have features similar to the AirPods Pro.

They feature a premium wireless charging case that can give you up to 39 hours of playback.

There’s also built in noise cancellation without the typical underwater feeling, and I love how they fit perfectly in my ears and stay there.

They also support Google’s spatial audio framework, which means supported content will sound great on Android.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

If you don’t want to spend that much, consider the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. They’re just $59.

They have a unique design that stands out. If you look closely, you’ll see specks from the use of sustainable materials.

This time around, the Nord Buds also deliver more bass and reduce background noise. It’s not full-on active noise cancellation like you’d get from premium earbuds, but it works.

The case plugs in to charge and 10 minutes will give you hours of listening. Again I really like how they sound and stay put in my ears.

For a fun touch, every box comes with a surprise sticker inside.

Bottom Line: I still like AirPods best for iPhone users, but for almost every other phone, including Androids, you can’t go wrong with OnePlus earbuds, no matter which price point you pick.

If you don’t need noise cancellation, last year’s 40-dollar earbuds are still an excellent choice.

Keep in mind all of these earbuds are available through the OnePlus website and Amazon, my advice is to keep an eye on their price as OnePlus does discount their items from time to time.