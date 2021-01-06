The Electoral College challenge

Gayle Anderson was live at the Cypress Park Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, where despite its temporary closure, we can find lots of information about the history of today’s Electoral College vote confirmation and its origin. The Los Angeles Public Library has more than 85,000 physical books on politics and U.S. elections for people to check out. LAPL has an additional nearly 7,000 e-books and audiobooks on political science and American government on Overdrive at lapl.org.



In partnership with the Los Angeles Public Library system, Mona Field, co-president of the League of Women Voters Los Angeles, explains the Electoral College process that she says no other country in the world uses to elect a president. She says as required by federal law, Congress must meet on January 6th to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in special mahogany boxes used for the occasion. Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. However, a dozen of congressional Republicans will launch a final challenge to the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election. Political observers say the challenge will only delay the inevitable Congressional confirmation of the Biden-Harris win.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on January 6, 2021.