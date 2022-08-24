Gayle Anderson was live with Brian Moody of Autotrader.com and Kelley Blue Book, who takes a look at what’s happening in the electric automotive industry due to the dramatic interest in electric vehicles due to the dramatic increase in gas prices.

Moody examines the new electric trucks; financing expensive electric vehicles and how to find and budget for affordable electric vehicles.

Electric Trucks: What You Need to Know

Electric Vehicle Financing

How To Buy An Affordable Electric Car: A Tightwad’s Guide to EV Ownership by Matt DeLorenzo

