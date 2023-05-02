Gayle Anderson reports on Elon Musk’s generated public attention to alternative fuel trucks with the introduction of his Tesla Semi. Then, in March 2023, with Biden Administration approval, California has become the world’s first government to require zero emission trucks!

The U.S. EPA allows California to be the world’s first government to require zero-emission trucks and paves the way for clean trucks and buses across the globe.



According to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, “…California will require truck manufacturers to accelerate their sales of zero emission vehicles, setting increasing ZEV manufacturing standards starting from 2024 through 2035 that several other states are also choosing to adopt – together, California and those states represent 22% of the national truck market. ( https://www.gov.ca.gov/2023/03/31/with-biden-administration-approval-california-ushers-in-new-era-of-clean-trucks/ )



We learn of the trucking industry’s response to state and federal zero-emission regulations at the ACT EXPO (Advanced Clean Technology) happening this week in Anaheim. There several are familiar manufacturers represented here: Volvo, Hyundai, Nissan and more as well as names new to consumers.

One of the major ACT EXPO participants, Tom’s Trucks of Santa Fe Springs and Santa Ana, a major California truck company that is responding to the needs for commercial alternative fuel trucks and bus demands, with vehicles, vehicle support, education, information and more.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on May 2, 2023.