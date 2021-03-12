The Essential Caregivers Coalition on how they are pushing to restore residents’ rights in long term care

The co-founder of the Essential Caregivers Coalition, Maitely Weissman, joined us live to talk about the push for a formal recognition of essential caregivers in public health policy. An essential caregiver is a close family member or close friend chosen by the resident that can provide closeup care to augment the efforts of care staff and uphold the same infection control measures. For more information on the Essential Caregivers Coalition, you can go to EssentialCaregiversCoalition.org For more information on Isolation Kills, you can visit www.IsolationKills.org

