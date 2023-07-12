Megan Telles returns and was live at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters out in Laguna Beach.

This event has been going on for 90 years now and it breaks up into a two part series with the first part featuring the Festival of Arts where there is a fine arts show with over 120 artist being featured from Orange Country and the second part features the Pageant of the Masters which takes in an amphitheater where the art is brought to life.

For more information and to join in on the celebration visit PageantTickets.com.

