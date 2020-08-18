The first ever Rosebud Parade

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to remind everyone that although the annual Tournament of Roses Parade is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the first ever virtual Rosebud Parade on YouTube. It features more than 200 homemade floats from Southern California, across the country, and around the globe.

This first ever production is the result of a partnership with Kidspace Children’s Museum, the Kidspace-At-Home Initiative & the Tournament of Roses Association.

You can watch the “Happiness is Homemade” parade on the Tournament of Roses YouTube page: “2020 Rosebud Parade: Happiness is Homemade.”

Gayle was live at the Pasadena Armstrong Garden Centers store in Pasadena, where you can find a variety of roses to produce our own at home Rose Parade spirit during this most unusual year.

Armstrong Garden Centers – Pasadena

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 799-7139

