Gayle Anderson reports today two of the NASA astronauts take the first spacewalk of 2021!

NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins conduct the 233rd spacewalk in “support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades.”

Astronaut Glover is the first African American ever assigned to a full six month stint on the orbiting laboratory. Also, astronaut Glover is a member of the six-team SpaceX Crew, the first NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system in history.

The two spacewalkers are expected to leave exit the International Space Station through the Quest airlock at 7:05am EST. NASA will begin providing live coverage at 5:30am EST. For more information and to watch the spacewalk live, visit the website: nasa.gov.

