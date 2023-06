Jacqueline Sarkissian was live at The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Experience in Long Beach and she gave us an inside look into the iconic world of “Friends” before it opened to the public.

The grand opening will take place on Friday June 23 and run until Sept, 17. at the Lakewood Center in Long Beach.

For tickets and more information you can visit, The Friends Experience website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2023.