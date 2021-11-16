The Gamble House reopens for tours

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena, where internationally famous The Gamble House reopens following pandemic restrictions. The home is celebrated for its American Arts and Crafts style of architecture. The house and furnishings were designed by Charles and Henry Greene in 1908 for David and Mary Gamble of the Procter & Gamble Company.

The new rules for visiting are the following:

Documentation of completed and current vaccination for COVID-19 along with a current, valid, government-issued photo ID, must be presented to staff prior to entering the Bookstore or starting your interior tour.

Unvaccinated persons or those unable to document vaccination may book an exterior tour only and will not be allowed inside the Gamble House or the Bookstore.

All visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while on the Gamble House premises and while taking a tour, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness on the day of your tour, please stay at home and call (626) 449-4178 to cancel your tour.

The Gamble House Museum store is preparing for the holidays with Have a “Handmade Holiday!,” Sunday, Nov. 28th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a curated outdoor shopping experience.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 15, 2021.